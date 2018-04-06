Karnataka MLAs attended 139 days of assembly sessions: Report

On an average, an MLA from Karnataka attended 139 days of assembly sessions. In all, there were 15 sessions in the 14th Karnataka Legislative Assembly and on an average, the assembly sat for 44 days per year.

The data was made available by the Association for Democratic Reforms which obtained the information after filing an RTI.

The 14th assembly sat for 216 days from 2013 to 2017. The longest session was the 8th from June 29, 2015, to November 2015. It had 32 sittings.

During the present assembly in Karnataka, 216 bills were introduced and 2019 of them were passed.

Highest:

Dr Rafeeq Ahmed of the Congress with a 95 per cent attendance attended 211 days of assembly sessions.

K B Prasanna Kumar of the Congress with a 95 per cent attendance attended 211 days of assembly sessions.

B M Nagraj of the Congress with a 95 per cent attendance attended 211 days of assembly sessions.

Questions asked:

2018 MLAs analysed asked 37,110 questions.

On an average, an MLA has asked 178 questions.

Gopalaiah of the JD(S) asked 885 questions.

M Siddramappa Khubha of JD(S) asked 795 questions.

N A Harris of Congress asked 750 questions.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

