    Karnataka MLA's disqualification case: SC to consider BSY audio clip as evidence

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 05: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will consider the fresh audio clip in which Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is purportedly referring to rebel MLAs as evidence in Karnataka rebel MLA's disqualification case.

    Supreme Court
    Supreme Court

    "We would consider Kapil Sibal's request to take on record his allegations against Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa that BS Yediyurappa confessed on tape about influencing MLAs who were later disqualified," the top court earlier said while hearing the case.

    Sibal, who represents the Congress party, wanted the purported tape of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to be considered in deciding disqualified legislators'' plea.

    Yediyurappa audio clip: Future of rebel MLAs remains in doubt

    A purported audio clip of Yediyurappa expressing anguish against leaders at a recent party meeting in Hubballi over their opposition to giving tickets to disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs for the December 5 assembly bypolls in 15 assembly constituencies had surfaced on Friday last.

    In the audio, he is purportedly saying that the rebel Congress JD(S) MLAs, who were later disqualified, were kept in Mumabi during the final days of the coalition government under BJP national President Amit Shah's watch.

    He had purportedly hit out at party leaders for lack of support in "saving" the BJP government and not recognizing their "sacrifice", behind party coming to power.

    bs yediyurappa karnataka supreme court

