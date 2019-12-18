K'taka minister wants to shut down Indira Canteens, alleges irregularities

Bengaluru, Dec 18: Karnataka BJP minister has urged the state's Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday to shut down the state-sponsored subsidised 'Indira Canteens', alleging irregularities.

Ahead of the Karnataka by-election the state government was thinking to come up with a new idea to attract the Vokkaliga community in the state. Hence, they were reportedly mulling over the renaming the Indira Canteens to Kempegowda Canteen.

"There is no question of hate politics, there is irregularity happening. While food was served to about 20 people, numbers of 200 were shown. They should be ashamed for doing it," Tourism minister C T Ravi said to PTI.

Ravi also said to PTI that Rs 1 crore was spent on each Indira Canteen for Congress' "political benefit."

Indira Canteen is run by the Government of Karnataka and it was established in 2017 by the then chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah.

This canteen serves food in civic wards of districts and taluka places of the state. Some reports suggested that the B S Yediyurappa government has agreed to give 25 per cent of the cost of the running these canteens.

The minister further said to PTI that there is no one in the state who cannot afford food. The canteen was a conspiracy by the Congress party to loot money in the name of poor.

Ravi's comment came a day after Karnataka Revenue minister R Ashoka said renaming the Indira Canteen to 'Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera' was under the government's consideration.

Earlier, Ravi had also suggested of changing the name of Indira Canteen to Annapurna Canteen.

Ashoka has claimed there were several complaints about Indira canteen and quality of food.

However, Ashoka noted that as Bengaluru city did not come under his preview, the name change was being considered at places other than the city for now. He also added that he will discuss about the namne change of the canteen with Chief Minister.