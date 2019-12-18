  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    K'taka minister wants to shut down Indira Canteens, alleges irregularities

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 18: Karnataka BJP minister has urged the state's Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday to shut down the state-sponsored subsidised 'Indira Canteens', alleging irregularities.

    Ahead of the Karnataka by-election the state government was thinking to come up with a new idea to attract the Vokkaliga community in the state. Hence, they were reportedly mulling over the renaming the Indira Canteens to Kempegowda Canteen.

    Ktaka minister wants to shut down Indira Canteens, alleging irregulatiries

    "There is no question of hate politics, there is irregularity happening. While food was served to about 20 people, numbers of 200 were shown. They should be ashamed for doing it," Tourism minister C T Ravi said to PTI.

    BSY govt likely to rename Indira Canteen to Kempegowda Canteen

    Ravi also said to PTI that Rs 1 crore was spent on each Indira Canteen for Congress' "political benefit."

    Indira Canteen is run by the Government of Karnataka and it was established in 2017 by the then chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah.

    This canteen serves food in civic wards of districts and taluka places of the state. Some reports suggested that the B S Yediyurappa government has agreed to give 25 per cent of the cost of the running these canteens.

    The minister further said to PTI that there is no one in the state who cannot afford food. The canteen was a conspiracy by the Congress party to loot money in the name of poor.

    Ravi's comment came a day after Karnataka Revenue minister R Ashoka said renaming the Indira Canteen to 'Maharshi Valmiki Anna Kuteera' was under the government's consideration.

    Worm found in Bengaluru's Indira canteen food

    Earlier, Ravi had also suggested of changing the name of Indira Canteen to Annapurna Canteen.

    Ashoka has claimed there were several complaints about Indira canteen and quality of food.

    However, Ashoka noted that as Bengaluru city did not come under his preview, the name change was being considered at places other than the city for now. He also added that he will discuss about the namne change of the canteen with Chief Minister.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka canteen bjp

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue