    Karnataka Minister’s father admitted after cook tests COVID-19 positive

    Bengaluru, June 22: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's father has been admitted to hosital after he complained of high fever and cough on Monday. Reportedly, one of the female cooks at the Minister's residence tested positive for COVID-19.

    Keshava Reddy, a former Chikkaballapur Zilla Panchayat president, is the father of Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.

    "My 82 years old father has been admitted in hospital with complaints of fever and cough. He has undergone Covid19 test as well. We anxiously await results. Need your prayers and blessings," tweeted Sudhakar.

    India fighting two wars against China, on border and against coronavirus: Kejriwal

    Meanwhile, members of Sudhakar's family, including his two children, wife and his father have submitted swab samples for the test. The results are awaited.

    Amid spike in COVID cases, Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday decided to reinstate a lockdown in some wards of Bengaluru, which have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases.

    "Stringent lockdown to be in place in areas like KR Market, Siddapura, VVPuram, Kalasipalya, and surrounding areas. Adjoining streets of positive cases' residences also will be sealed," Karnataka CM Yediyurappa said after a meeting with top government officers in Bengaluru on Monday.

    He added that these areas had clusters that reported a big number of cases in the past few days.

    The meeting was held in the wake of Bengaluru witnessing a sudden spike in fresh cases and fatalities since June 1.

    Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 18:38 [IST]
