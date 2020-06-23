Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar's wife, daughter test positive for Covid-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 23: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have been tested positive for coronavirus, a day after his 82-year-old father tested positive for the virus. However, his two sons have been tested negative.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote,''Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment. My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers.''

Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment. My two sons and myself have tested negative. I am grateful to everyone for their best wishes and prayers. — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 23, 2020

Earlier on Monday, Sudhakar had tweeted"My father's COVID19 test has come out positive. Anxiously waiting for reports of other family members. Praying for speedy recovery of my father."

Later in another tweet, he said a domestic help in the family has also tested positive and was undergoing treatment at a designated hospital.

The Minister had earlier on Monday said his father was admitted to a hospital with complaints of fever and cough and had undergone COVID-19 test.

In April, Sudhakar along with three other cabinet colleagues had undergone COVID-19 test, after they reportedly came in contact with the coronavirus positive video journalist of a Kannada news channel but the results turned out to be negative.

As of Monday evening, cumulatively 9,399 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 142 deaths and 5,730 discharges.