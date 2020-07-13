  • search
    Karnataka Minister CT Ravi tests positive for COVID19

    Bengaluru, July 13: Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi tested positive for COVID19. His wife and staff members test negative. He became the first Karnataka minister to test positive for the virus. While the minister tested negative earlier last week, his samples tested positive in a second swab test conducted on Friday evening.

    The tourism minister took to Twitter to confirm the result. He stated that he is asymptomatic and is in home quarantine. "I am doing well. There are no corona symptoms. I am in home quarantine and am currently walking in my farmhouse," CT Ravi tweeted on Saturday evening.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is already under home quarantine after three personnel from his official residence tested positive for the virus. Karnataka Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter also tested positive, while he and his two sons tested negative. So far, some five Congress MLAs have tested positive.

    I am healthy, don’t worry says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

    Karnataka recorded 2,798 more coronavirus cases and 70 more casualties on Saturday, raising the state's total cases to 36,216 and the death toll to 613.

