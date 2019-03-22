Karnataka: Minister CS Shivalli passes away due to cardiac arrest

Bengaluru, Mar 22: Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister CS Shivalli passed away due to cardiac arrest on Friday. Shivalli was hospitalised in Hubli for cardiac arrest earlier on the day.

For the past three days, he was at the building collapse site in Dharwad monitoring the rescue operation.

Karnataka Congress expressed condolences on the demise of the minister.

"Deeply saddened by the demise Minister for municipal administration CS Shivalli. We stand by his family and supporters in this time of immense grief."

ಪೌರಾಡಳಿತ ಸಚಿವರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀ.ಸಿ.ಎಸ್ ಶಿವಳ್ಳಿಯವರು ಹೃದಯಾಘಾತದಿಂದ ನಿಧನರಾಗಿದ್ದು ಭಗವಂತ ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಕರುಣಿಸಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ.



CS Shivalli (56), follower of former CM Siddaramaiah, was inducted into Congress-JDS Cabinet in December 2018. He represented Kundagol assembly constituency in Dharwad district.

In 2018 assembly elections, Shivalli had defeated BJP candidate Chikkanagoudra Siddanagoud Ishwaragoud by a thin margin.