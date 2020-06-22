  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by Aug 15: COVID War Room chief

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Jun 22: Active coronavirus cases in Karnataka may reach around 25,000 by August 15 if the state maintains the current compounded daily growth rate of 4 per cent, a senior government official said on Monday while stressing the need to stick to social distancing and wearing masks to contain spread of the virus.

    Karnataka may have up to 25,000 active cases by Aug 15: COVID War Room chief

    The projections are so sensitive that if the daily growth rate is at 3 per cent then active numbers can reach 17,000 but if it is at 4 per cent then the state could see around 25,000 cases in about 50-60 days, Munish Moudgil, chief of Karnataka COVID-19 War Room, said in a statement.

    The state currently has 9,150 cases of which 3,391 are active cases, 5,618 discharges and 137 deaths. The compounded daily growth rate as of Sunday (for the past five days) stood at four per cent, according to official figures.

    "I wish to state that expected active cases by August 15th is about 20,000-25,000," Moudgil. He, however, underlined that it is extremely difficult to make accurate projections, particularly beyond 15-20 days because it depends on the behaviour of individual citizens post unlocking the lockdown as well as action taken by the government.

    Moudgil has recommended three action points for the administration which include tracing all contacts of every patient within 24 hours and effectively quarantining them. His second suggestion is that every inter-state passenger should be effectively quarantined for 14 days and third is increased tests and also quality which means selecting and testing vulnerable and infectious groups.

    Highlighting the role of people in the fight against coronavirus, he said citizens can make a major difference by observing norms like masking up, washing hands and other hygiene and social distancing. "Positive part of this is that every successful effort to reduce growth rate will exponentially reduce numbers. Conversely, any slip up makes us pay heavily," he cautioned.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue