  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Martyred CRPF trooper's mortal remains to reach Mandya today

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Feb 16: Mortal remains of martyred CRPF trooper H Guru to reach Bengaluru around 3: 40 PM on Saturday. Funeral to take place today at his hometown Maddur in Mandya district.

    H Guru, Martyred CRPF trooper
    H Guru, Martyred CRPF trooper

    Guru (33) was serving in 82nd Battalion of CRPF. He had joined CRPF in 2011.

    Guru was among the 39 other CRPF jawans killed after a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

    Also read: Pulwama attack updates: Confusion over death toll continues

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to pay tribute to Pulwama terror attack martyrs from the two states.

    Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has assured job to the widow of the CRPF trooper H. Guru. In a tweet earlier, the Chief Minister said he spoke to Guru's family members over the telephone and consoled them.

    Read more about:

    crpf karnataka pulwama

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue