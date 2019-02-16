Karnataka: Martyred CRPF trooper's mortal remains reach Mandya

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Union Minister DV Sadanand Gowda, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, Home Minister MB Patil and Karnataka MPs and MLAs paid tribute to mortal remains of martyr H Guru at HAL airport in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Funeral to take place today at his hometown Maddur in Mandya district.

Guru (33) was serving in 82nd Battalion of CRPF. He had joined CRPF in 2011.

Guru was among the 39 other CRPF jawans killed after a suicide bomber from the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to pay tribute to Pulwama terror attack martyrs from the two states.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has assured job to the widow of the CRPF trooper H. Guru. In a tweet earlier, the Chief Minister said he spoke to Guru's family members over the telephone and consoled them.