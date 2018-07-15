  • search

Karnataka: Man lynched in Bidar after suspecting him to be a child-lifter

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bidar, July 15: A 32-year-old man was lynched and two others grievously injured after a mob attacked them following rumours of child lifting circulated in Karnataka's Bidar on Friday night.

    Karnataka: Man lynched in Bidar after suspecting him to be a child-lifter

    The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Azam, a Google software engineer from Hyderabad. Azam and the two others injured were visiting a friend in the Handikera village when the horrific incident took place.

    The incident occurred on Friday in Murki village of Bidar District. Three people from Hyderabad were visiting their friend Basheer in Murki village in a car. When the three of them were ready to leave, one of the guests distributed chocolates that he had brought from Qatar, to children. The villagers around mistook them for child snatchers and sent an alert on the village's Whatsapp group. After that villagers gathered, an argument started which progressed to full-blown scuffle.

    In order to escape the wrath of the villagers, they stayed in their car and tried to escape but accidentally hit a bike en route as the car fell down a pit.

    Speaking on the incident, G Parameshwara Karnataka Deputy CM said,''I am looking into it, there were complaints earlier also from Bidar & Gulbarga dist regarding child lifting that's why police is closely looking at it.''

    Meanwhile, two individuals, a Whatsapp admin and a member who posted an alert about alleged child lifters in Karnataka have been arrested, reported Zee Media.

    This comes at a time when rumours about child lifting have led to numerous lynching incidents across the country.

    Read more about:

    whatsapp karnataka maharasthra bidar lynching

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue