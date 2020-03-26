  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka man kills self over Coronavirus fear, advises family to get tested in suicide note

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 26: A 56-year-old man in Udupi, Karnataka, allegedly committed suicide out of fear that he was infected with the dreaded Coronavirus or (COVID-19), which has killed more than 20,000 people across the globe.

    Karnataka man kills self over Coronavirus fear, advises family to get tested in suicide note
    Representational Image

    The victim was found hanging near a tree outside his house and has left a note to his family in which he said he had contracted coronavirus. In the letter, he has advised his family members to get tested for the virus.

    The deceased has been identified as Gopalakrishna Madivala, a resident of Narnadu in Uppoor village of Udupi taluk. He was working as driver with KSRTC for several years and was recently posted as a trainer of new drivers.

    The man had no specific symptoms of the virus infection. He was awake till 2 am in the night, speaking to his family members. He was found hanging from a tree near the house when others in the house woke up at 5 am on Wednesday.

    However, police said that he was not in the list of people who had been asked to remain in home quarantine. He also did not display any symptoms, police added.

    The fear of the disease might have driven him to take the extreme step, police said.

    The man is survived by his wife and two children.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus suicide karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X