    Karnataka man kidnaps 21-year-old niece, forcibly ties 'mangalsutra', films video

    Bengaluru, Feb 06: The Karnataka Police cracked a kidnapping case after coming across a video clip where a man was seen forcibly tying a 'mangalsutra' around a girl's neck in a car while the girl screamed and tried to stop him from going ahead with the act.

    According to the police, a 21-year-old woman from Hassan district of Karnataka was abducted in a car by her own maternal uncle on Monday, when she was waiting at a bus stop on her way back home after work.

    The accused, Manu, 30, who is the girl's maternal uncle told his friends to take a video of him tying the 'mangalsutra' around the girl's neck.

    In another video that was uploaded on video-sharing app TikTok, showed one of the men teasing her and pinching her cheeks.

    However, the girl was seen in the video, covering her face and neck in a bid to resist her uncle from tying the 'mangalsutra', even as the accused's friend holds her head and help Manu finish the job.

      The other accused with Manu were identified as his friends, Vinay, Praveen and Sandeep, who later took the girl to a temple where the accused garlanded her, put on a toe-ring and performed all the symbolic rituals of marriage.

      All these events were captured in the camera by his friends.

      Meanwhile, the victim's parents have lodged a missing complaint at the local police station. Later, police were successful in rescuing the woman from neighbouring Ramanagara district and the four men were arrested on Wednesday.

      The Hassan Superintendent of Police Srinivasa Gowda said that they will convert the missing case into kidnapping charges and charges of outraging the modesty of a woman.

      According to the police, the accused forcibly married her because earlier he had proposed to the woman, but her family had rejected his proposal, so this time he abducted her to marry.

