Karnataka: Major fire continues to rage at Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 24: A major fire which started on Friday continued to rage in the forest area of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday morning, destroying hundreds of acres of foliage. The fire has spread across Kundakere, Bandipur and Gopalaswamy Betta ranges of the tiger reserve aided by strong winds which helped propel it.

According to reports, the forest fire was set by some miscreants at the Gopalaswamy Betta (GS Betta) range attached to the Bandipur National Park which has devastated large tracts of forest area, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The forest fire started at the GS Betta range on Friday afternoon continued to rage on Saturday too, with forest officials struggling to stop the fire from spreading to neighbouring areas.

However, there was no immediate information about loss of wildlife in the fire noticed this evening in the area which was two kms away from MTR and bordering Bandipur in neighbouring Karnataka, forest department sources said.

Aided by high velocity wind and dry grass in the area, the fire was spreading in the forest land, they said adding more than 90 forest personnel of both the states were involved in the fire fighting operation for over four hours.

Tourists visiting Bandipur were stopped at a checkpost at the entrance to the reserve.

Earlier, another minor fire reported in the BR Hills range of the reserve burnt down around 30 to 50 acres of forest area. It was extinguished on Friday night.

(with PTI inputs)