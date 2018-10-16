Karnataka LS bypolls: J Shantha, Ugrappa file nominations

Bengaluru, Oct 16: BJP and Congress candidates filed nomination for Bellary Lok Sabha by-elections on Tuesday. Congress candidate VS Ugrappa and BJP's J Shantha filed nomination district collector's office.

KPCC President Dinesh Gundurao, Bellary in charge Minister DK Shivakumar, PT Paramesh Naik, Bhim Naik, Rajy Sabha MP Nasin Hussain accompanied VS Ugrappa. J Shantha was accompanied by her brother MLA Sriramulu and G Somasekhar.

Bypolls was necessitated after BJP's B Sriramalu (Bellary) resigned as parliamentarian on his election to the assembly in May this year. The Election Commission on Saturday announced by-elections in three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka on November 3 and the result will be out on November 6.

Notification for all the by-elections was be issued on October 9 and the last date for filing the nomination will be October 16. Scrutiny will be done on October 17 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be October 20.