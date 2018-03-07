Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed: Police find motive behind incident

The motive behind the stabbing of Lokayukta of Karnataka Justice P Vishwanath Shetty has been ascertained following initial investigations by the police.

A resident of Rajasthan, but settled in Tumkur, Tejraj Sharma had a shop and would supply furniture to government offices. Sharma who was upset with some government officials alleged that they were seeking bribe.

During the questioning he told the police that he had filed three complaints with the Lokayukta against several government officials. However all the three complaints were dismissed after inquiry by the Lokayukta's office.

Also Read | How this accused by-passed security and stabbed Karnataka Lokayukta, Justice Shetty

He was angered about the same following which he decided to take this extreme step. He said that he had planned this in advance as he was upset. He had visited the Lokayukta office under the pretext of wanting to discuss his cases with Justice Shetty.

The police say that he had visited the Lokayukta office and was given a slip. When he was called inside, he immediately pulled out the dagger and stabbed Justice Shetty thrice. It is however unclear if there was any kind of altercation. The gunman of the judge was outside as the rules state when a complaint is given, none are allowed inside the chamber.

Also Read | Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Shetty stabbed in his office at Bengaluru

The police say that this was clearly pre-planned. He came with an intention of killing the judge. The manner in which the assault took place indicates that the police also said.

An eye-witness in the case, Jay Anna said that one person tried to murder the judge. He hit him thrice with the knife after which the judge fell on the floor. You can see for yourself what security Siddaramaiah government has provided all of us with. The situation is very bad, he also said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.