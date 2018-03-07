Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Shetty stabbed in his office at Bengaluru

The Lokayukta of Karnataka, P Vishwanath Shetty was stabbed at his office in Bengaluru. He has been admitted at the Mallya hospital. He is however out of danger said Karnataka Home Minister, Ramalinga Reddy.

The incident took place at the Lokayukta office at around 2 pm. The accused person has been identified as Tejraj Sharma and has been taken into custody.

The police say that the accused person hails from Tumkur.

It is however unclear if there was any altercation that led to the incident. The police is also trying to find out how the accused person managed to enter into the premises with a knife. Further the police say that the impact of the stabbing was such that the knife had broken.

An eye-witness in the case, Jay Anna said that one person tried to murder the judge. He hit him thrice with the knife after which the judge fell on the floor. You can see for yourself what security Siddaramaiah government has provided all of us with. The situation is very bad, he also said.

Justice Shetty was appointed Lokayukta of Karnataka in January 2017. Originally hailing from Udupi, he had served as the chairman of the Karnataka State Bar Council. He was appointed as judge of the Karnataka High Court on December 18 1995. He was also the first president of the Karnataka Judicial Academy.

He was appointed as the one man commission to look into the cause of death of 13 persons that took place in the Anjana Hills mines in Chattisgarh. Prior to his appointment as judge of the High Court he served as a senior counsel in the Supreme Court for nearly 10 years.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.