Karnataka Lokayukta attacked: BSY demands Siddaramaiah's resignation on moral grounds

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa

"Nowhere in the country has a sitting Lokayukta been attacked.Firsttime a chiefminsterhas helped a convict which is not only shameful for a chief minister but alsomockeryof the democracy. The Governor should take cognisance and legal action against him and he should resign on moral grounds," Yeddyurappa said on Friday.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar

On Wednesday, Union Minister Ananth Kumar launched a blistering attack on Siddaramaiah government and said, "Siddaramaiah and Congressisfully responsible for this. It is time for them to go from Karnataka."

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty

The attack on Justice Shetty took place at MS Building in Bengaluruon Wednesday afternoon. The accused person was identified as Tejraj Sharma, a resident of Tumkur. The police based on preliminary investigations said that Sharma had come to meet with Justice Shetty. He was given a slip and asked to wait outside. He was later called inside to meet the Lokayukta. As per the rules when there is an inquiry or someone is giving a complaint, none are allowed inside the room including the Lokayukta's gunman. In a matter of minutes after Sharma entered the room, he is said to have pulled out the dagger and stabbed Justice Shetty thrice. He was hit on the abdomen area.

Person who stabbed Justice Shetty

Hearing the commotion, the gunman rushedinsidethe room and saw the judge lying on the floor. The accused was immediately pinned down. On hearing the commotion the others waiting outside too raninsidethe room to see what had happened. Justice Shetty was then rushed to the hospital. He is said to be out of danger.