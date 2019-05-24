Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prajwal Revanna to give up seat for grandfather Deve Gowda

Hassan, May 24: In a dramatic turn of events, Prajwal Revanna, the grand-son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who defeated his nearest rival A Manju by a margin of 1,42,123 lakh votes has offered to resign.

The move comes after the humiliating defeat of 87-year old Gowda against BJP's G S Basavaraj in Tumkur.

The fight in Tumkur was also seen as battle between - Lingayats and Vokkaligas - two dominant communities in Karnataka to which both Basavaraj and Gowda belong to respectively.

According to the television reports, the Janata Dal (Secular)'s lone winner in the Karnataka Lok Sabha election, Prajwal Revanna, is reportedly going to give up his Hassan seat so that his grandfather, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, who has lost by a significant margin from Tumkur, can seek election from the seat.

"To reinstate confidence of the JD(S) cadre, we have to fill the gap left by the defeat of H D Devegowda,therefore,I've decided to tender my resignation. I want him to be victorious once again from Hassan," Prajwal said.

In the pervious Lok Sabha polls, Deve Gowda won from the constituency by a margin of 1 lakh votes against Manju, who had contested on a Congress ticket then. Deve Gowda chose to contest from Tumkuru, after giving up Hassan, from where he had won five times, for his grandson.

It may be recalled that Prajwal's nomination was mirred with controversy as he reportedly provided false assets information while filing the affidavit. A point to note here is that even if he does not offer to quit, he will have to step down eventually if he fails to provide proper information about his asset.

According to Devaraje Gowda, Prajwal did not mention that he had borrowed Rs 23 lakh from his grandfather, Tumkur coalition candidate H D Deve Gowda, who had clearly mentioned it in his affidavit.

Prajwal also mentioned that he owned a vacant site next to his residence in Holenarasipur town, whereas a building with a cinema theatre existed in this place.

Moreover, he had failed to submit his income tax returns for five years, and mentioned his bank transactions and statements on assets and liabilities only for the current year.

Steamrolling the ruling Congress-JDS alliance, the BJP on Thursday scored a resounding win in Karnataka, bagging 25 out of the total 28 Lok Sabha seats in an outcome that left the one-year old Kumaraswamy government in a tizzy over its stability.

With the BJP dealing a hammer blow, Congress and JD(S) managed to win only one seat each, indicating that neither arithmetic nor chemistry worked for the two, which apparently failed to reconcile with each other at the ground level.

This is said to be the worst ever performance by Congress in Karnataka and a record of sorts by BJP, for which Karnataka emerged as the bright spot in the South with other neighbouring states bucking the "Modi magic".