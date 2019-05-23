Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, May 23: The BJP has struck a spectacular win in Karnataka, with 25 seats on its own while the JDS has failed to get its founder Deve Gowda and his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy elected from their respective seats.

Karnataka's ruling JDS-Congress alliance, which has been ruling the state for the last one year, has failed to successfully convert votes in their favour, election results for the Lok Sabha elections indicated today.

Incidentally, 1989 saw the last one-on-one electoral battle in Karnataka, where the Congress trounced JD(S). But post the BJP emerging as a major party in elections 1991, the state had veered towards a three-party system with the BJP in the clear lead since 2004. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 17 seats, the Congress nine and JD(S) two.

Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies - List of winners

Constituency Winner Party Chikkodi ANNASAHEB SHANKAR JOLLE BJP Belgaum ANGADI SURESH CHANNABASAPPA BJP Bagalkot Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda BJP Bijapur JIGAJINAGI RAMESH CHANDAPPA BJP Gulbarga DR. UMESH G JADHAV BJP Raichur RAJA AMARESHWARA NAIK BJP Bidar BHAGWANTH KHUBA BJP Koppal KARADI SANGANNA AMARAPPA BJP Bellary Y. DEVENDRAPPA BJP Haveri UDASI. S.C. BJP Dharwad Pralhad Joshi BJP Uttara Kannada ANANTKUMAR HEGDE

BJP Davanagere G M SIDDESHWAR BJP Shimoga B.Y.RAGHAVENDRA. BJP Udupi Chikmagalur SHOBHA KARANDLAJE BJP Hassan PRAJWAL REVANNA JDS Dakshina Kannada NALIN KUMAR KATEEL BJP Chitradurga A NARAYANASWAMY BJP Tumkur G. S. BASAVARAJ BJP Mandya SUMALATHA AMBAREESH Independent Mysore PRATHAP SIMHA BJP Chamarajanagar V. SRINIVAS PRASAD BJP Bangalore Rural D.K. SURESH Indian National Congress Bangalore North D.V. Sadananda Gowda BJP Bangalore central Bangalore South TEJASVI SURYA BJP Chikkballapur B.N.Bache Gowda

BJP Kolar UDASI. S.C. BJP