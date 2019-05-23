Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results
Bengaluru, May 23: The BJP has struck a spectacular win in Karnataka, with 25 seats on its own while the JDS has failed to get its founder Deve Gowda and his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy elected from their respective seats.
Karnataka's ruling JDS-Congress alliance, which has been ruling the state for the last one year, has failed to successfully convert votes in their favour, election results for the Lok Sabha elections indicated today.
Incidentally, 1989 saw the last one-on-one electoral battle in Karnataka, where the Congress trounced JD(S). But post the BJP emerging as a major party in elections 1991, the state had veered towards a three-party system with the BJP in the clear lead since 2004. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 17 seats, the Congress nine and JD(S) two.
Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies - List of winners
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|Chikkodi
|ANNASAHEB SHANKAR JOLLE
|BJP
|Belgaum
|ANGADI SURESH CHANNABASAPPA
|BJP
|Bagalkot
|Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda
|BJP
|Bijapur
|JIGAJINAGI RAMESH CHANDAPPA
|BJP
|Gulbarga
|DR. UMESH G JADHAV
|BJP
|Raichur
|RAJA AMARESHWARA NAIK
|BJP
|Bidar
|BHAGWANTH KHUBA
|BJP
|Koppal
|KARADI SANGANNA AMARAPPA
|BJP
|Bellary
|Y. DEVENDRAPPA
|BJP
|Haveri
|UDASI. S.C.
|BJP
|Dharwad
|Pralhad Joshi
|BJP
|Uttara Kannada
|ANANTKUMAR HEGDE
|BJP
|Davanagere
|G M SIDDESHWAR
|BJP
|Shimoga
|B.Y.RAGHAVENDRA.
|BJP
|Udupi Chikmagalur
|SHOBHA KARANDLAJE
|BJP
|Hassan
|PRAJWAL REVANNA
|JDS
|Dakshina Kannada
|NALIN KUMAR KATEEL
|BJP
|Chitradurga
|A NARAYANASWAMY
|BJP
|Tumkur
|G. S. BASAVARAJ
|BJP
|Mandya
|SUMALATHA AMBAREESH
|Independent
|Mysore
|PRATHAP SIMHA
|BJP
|Chamarajanagar
|V. SRINIVAS PRASAD
|BJP
|Bangalore Rural
|D.K. SURESH
|Indian National Congress
|Bangalore North
|D.V. Sadananda Gowda
|BJP
|Bangalore central
|Bangalore South
|TEJASVI SURYA
|BJP
|Chikkballapur
|B.N.Bache Gowda
|BJP
|Kolar
|UDASI. S.C.
|BJP