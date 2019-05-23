  • search
    Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Full List of Winners & Party Wise Results

    Bengaluru, May 23: The BJP has struck a spectacular win in Karnataka, with 25 seats on its own while the JDS has failed to get its founder Deve Gowda and his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy elected from their respective seats.

    Karnataka's ruling JDS-Congress alliance, which has been ruling the state for the last one year, has failed to successfully convert votes in their favour, election results for the Lok Sabha elections indicated today.

    B S Yeddyurappa
    B S Yeddyurappa

    Incidentally, 1989 saw the last one-on-one electoral battle in Karnataka, where the Congress trounced JD(S). But post the BJP emerging as a major party in elections 1991, the state had veered towards a three-party system with the BJP in the clear lead since 2004. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 17 seats, the Congress nine and JD(S) two.

    Karnataka Lok Sabha constituencies - List of winners

    Constituency Winner Party
    Chikkodi ANNASAHEB SHANKAR JOLLE BJP
    Belgaum ANGADI SURESH CHANNABASAPPA BJP
    Bagalkot Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda BJP
    Bijapur JIGAJINAGI RAMESH CHANDAPPA BJP
    Gulbarga DR. UMESH G JADHAV BJP
    Raichur RAJA AMARESHWARA NAIK BJP
    Bidar BHAGWANTH KHUBA BJP
    Koppal KARADI SANGANNA AMARAPPA BJP
    Bellary Y. DEVENDRAPPA BJP
    Haveri UDASI. S.C. BJP
    Dharwad Pralhad Joshi BJP
    Uttara Kannada ANANTKUMAR HEGDE
    		 BJP
    Davanagere G M SIDDESHWAR BJP
    Shimoga B.Y.RAGHAVENDRA. BJP
    Udupi Chikmagalur SHOBHA KARANDLAJE BJP
    Hassan PRAJWAL REVANNA JDS
    Dakshina Kannada NALIN KUMAR KATEEL BJP
    Chitradurga A NARAYANASWAMY BJP
    Tumkur G. S. BASAVARAJ BJP
    Mandya SUMALATHA AMBAREESH Independent
    Mysore PRATHAP SIMHA BJP
    Chamarajanagar V. SRINIVAS PRASAD BJP
    Bangalore Rural D.K. SURESH Indian National Congress
    Bangalore North D.V. Sadananda Gowda BJP
    Bangalore central
    Bangalore South TEJASVI SURYA BJP
    Chikkballapur B.N.Bache Gowda
    		 BJP
    Kolar UDASI. S.C. BJP
    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+17339356
    CONG+38588
    OTH168298
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP72330
    JDU167
    OTH3710
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SKM31417
    SDF51015
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1076113
    BJP22022
    OTH11011
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0150150
    TDP02424
    OTH011
    Full Results

    -
