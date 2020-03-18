Karnataka lockdown extended till Mar 31 amid coronavirus scare

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said that the lockdown in the state will continue till March 31st. However restaurants and hotels will remain open.

Speaking to reporters here, Yediyurappa had said, "...we need to take more stringent measures, when the US President has recommended avoiding gatherings ofmore than 10 people in his country. We will discuss in the cabinet and take all necessary measures."

Two more coronavirus cases have been registered in Bengaluru on Wednesday, 18 March, taking the total infected cases to 13, ANI reported quoting state Health Minister B Sriramulu.

Meanwhile, Dental clinics in Bengaluru have shut shop after order from Indian Dental Association and Karnataka State Denta Council. The doctors have been advised to treat the patients only if there is an emergency.

In Udupit distrcit, Section 144(3) have been imposed across the district by DC G Jagadish.

No religious events allowed, devotees should not enter temples, churches or Masjid's in groups. Tourist locations closed. Students in PGs and Hostels asked to return home.

While, schools and colleges remained shut, IT professionals and other professionals working in air- conditioned places were advised to work from home. Till Tuesday evening, 13 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka, including one death.

The State government had on March 13 leapt into action announcing lock-down of malls, cinema theatres, pubs and night clubs for a week.

Instructions were also given to stop all kinds of exhibitions, summer camps, conferences, fairs, marriages, sports and engagement events and birthday parties state-wide for a week from Saturday.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that there are 276 coronavirus infected Indians abroad - 255 in Iran, 12 in UAE, five in Italy, one each in Sri Lanka, Hong Kong SAR, Kuwait, and Rwanda.

Earlier in the day, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India neared 150, according to the Health Ministry data.