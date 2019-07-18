Karnataka updates: Senior BJP leaders to meet Shah to discuss govt formation

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 25: BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, the frontrunner to replace H.D. Kumaraswamy in the top post, is waiting for a green signal from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central leadership to meet the Karnataka governor and stake claim to form the government.

Yeddyurappa, has been all smiles at the possibility of becoming the chief minister of Karnataka for the fourth time. However, the next few days will remain crucial for the BJP as it enjoys only a wafer-thin majority, since the confidence motion was defeated by six votes.

Arvind Limbavali, BJP said,'' We are here to take guidance of the central leadership, for formation of the new govt what should be the strategy and action plan. We are meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other leaders at 9.30 AM.'' BY Vijayendra, Karnataka State General Secretary, Yuva Morcha, BJP said,''Senior BJP leaders from the state will be meeting Amit Shah Ji. Let's see what happens.'' Speaker Ramesh Kumar likely to announce his decision on rebel MLAs’ resignations today. Yeddyurappa has not met the Governor yet. MLA Basavaraj Bommai says they are waiting for directions from the BJP central leadership before doing so. Karnataka BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali and others reach Delhi. They will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party working President JP Nadda later in the day.