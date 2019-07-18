Karnataka updates: Senior BJP leaders to meet Shah to discuss govt formation
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Bengaluru, July 25: BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, the frontrunner to replace H.D. Kumaraswamy in the top post, is waiting for a green signal from the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central leadership to meet the Karnataka governor and stake claim to form the government.
Yeddyurappa, has been all smiles at the possibility of becoming the chief minister of Karnataka for the fourth time. However, the next few days will remain crucial for the BJP as it enjoys only a wafer-thin majority, since the confidence motion was defeated by six votes.
Stay tuned with us for all the updates:
Jul 25, 2019 9:21 AM
Arvind Limbavali, BJP said,'' We are here to take guidance of the central leadership, for formation of the new govt what should be the strategy and action plan. We are meeting Amit Shah, JP Nadda and other leaders at 9.30 AM.''
Jul 25, 2019 9:20 AM
BY Vijayendra, Karnataka State General Secretary, Yuva Morcha, BJP said,''Senior BJP leaders from the state will be meeting Amit Shah Ji. Let's see what happens.''
Jul 25, 2019 9:19 AM
Speaker Ramesh Kumar likely to announce his decision on rebel MLAs’ resignations today.
Jul 25, 2019 8:28 AM
Yeddyurappa has not met the Governor yet. MLA Basavaraj Bommai says they are waiting for directions from the BJP central leadership before doing so.
Jul 25, 2019 3:20 AM
Karnataka BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Arvind Limbavali and others reach Delhi. They will meet Home Minister Amit Shah and party working President JP Nadda later in the day.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more