Karnataka LIVE: Will Yeddyurappa stake a claim to form the government
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
Bengaluru, July 24: With the H D Kumaraswamy led JD(S)-Congress coalition falling, it is now over to the BJP. The BJP's B S Yeddyurappa has said thatt he would consult with the central leadership before taking any decision.
Even as hectic parleys are being made by the BJP, all eyes would be on the rebels, who are set to return to the city soon. The day promises to be an interesting one.
Stay tuned with us for all the updates LIVE:
Jul 24, 2019 9:27 AM
BJP set to hold parliamentary meet in Delhi today. Meanwhile BJP leaders will also be holding a meeting in Bengaluru. A party leader from Centre is likely to observe state meeting.
Jul 24, 2019 9:26 AM
Jagadish Shettar, BJP arrives at the residence of BJP State President, BS Yeddyurappa.
Jul 24, 2019 9:16 AM
BJP's central observers will visit Karnataka on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the state. The BJP Legislative Party will also meet later in the day to choose their leader.
Jul 24, 2019 9:15 AM
The BJP state chief, who had served as the chief minister of the State thrice, said his focus will be farmers hard hit by drought and other problems.
Jul 24, 2019 9:07 AM
Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expelled lone party MLA N Mahesh in Karnataka for "violating" the party's decision to vote in favour of the HD Kumaraswamy government that lost the trust vote in the assembly.
Jul 24, 2019 8:50 AM
In 2018, Yeddyurappa again managed to get the top post but could not hold it for more than three days as the BJP failed to prove majority.
Jul 24, 2019 8:49 AM
Yeddyurappa, 76, first became the Karnataka CM in 2007; however, he held the post just for seven days. The BJP veteran was again appointed as the Karanataka CM in 2008 but could not complete his term because of corruption charges. He resigned in 2011.
Jul 24, 2019 8:36 AM
Bengaluru: BJP workers distribute sweets outside the residence of BJP Karnataka President, BS Yeddyurappa. HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government lost trust vote in the assembly, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EEAeNoF7d7
BJP workers distribute sweets outside the residence of BJP Karnataka President, BS Yeddyurappa.
Jul 24, 2019 8:26 AM
HD Kumaraswamy will remain the caretaker CM until the new government is formed.
Jul 24, 2019 8:05 AM
Rebel MLAs set to return to Bengaluru today. Will they appear before the Speaker?
Jul 24, 2019 8:05 AM
The Karnataka coalition lost the trust vote 99-105. Kumaraswamy tendered his resignation to the Governor.
Jul 24, 2019 8:05 AM
B S Yeddyurappa is likely to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and stake a claim to form the government. The BJP would hold a meeting of its legislators later today.
Jul 24, 2019 8:04 AM
There is a likelihood that Yeddyurappa may take oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday. Kumaraswamy will be the caretaker CM until then.
Jul 24, 2019 8:00 AM
A meeting of the JD(S) will take place today. The MLAs have been summoned by H D Deve Gowda for a meeting at 10.30 am today.
Jul 24, 2019 12:30 AM
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the BJP is acting against the interest of democracy and one day the party will face a revolt. "Entire country watched what happened in Karnataka. They (BJP) are involved in destabilising governments and doing horse trading. The public is watching them and in the time to come, this will cost them dearly and a revolt will happen in their own party," Gehlot said. The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed on Tuesday after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly, ending his 14-month-long turbulent tenure. Reacting to the developments, Gehlot told reporters here, "Wait for the time, truth prevails in the end. These people are playing the game of finishing democracy."
Jul 24, 2019 12:28 AM
Karnataka:BJP's BS Yeddyurappa has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah after Congress-JD(S) govt lost trust vote in assembly.Letter reads,"I extend my heartfelt congratulations&best wishes for support extended by your good self,other leaders of the party&party in general" pic.twitter.com/SIjx8y72EH
BJP president Amit Shah held consultation with party leaders amid indications that B S Yedyurappa may be its chief ministerial choice in Karnataka after the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government fell on Tuesday. Asked about its choice for the top post in the state, a party leader said Yeddyurappa, who is seen as the spearhead behind the drive to topple the Congress-JD(S) government, is an "obvious" contender but added that the top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, will take a call on the matter. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is from Karnataka, said Yeddyurappa is the BJP's natural choice for the job but the national leadership will take the final call. The party will stake claim to form the next government, he added.
Jul 24, 2019 12:06 AM
Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party meeting concludes. Another meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow at party office in Bengaluru at 11 am.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more