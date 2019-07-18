Karnataka LIVE: Will Yeddyurappa stake a claim to form the government

India

Bengaluru, July 24:

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 24: With the H D Kumaraswamy led JD(S)-Congress coalition falling, it is now over to the BJP. The BJP's B S Yeddyurappa has said thatt he would consult with the central leadership before taking any decision.

Even as hectic parleys are being made by the BJP, all eyes would be on the rebels, who are set to return to the city soon. The day promises to be an interesting one.

Stay tuned with us for all the updates LIVE:

BJP set to hold parliamentary meet in Delhi today. Meanwhile BJP leaders will also be holding a meeting in Bengaluru. A party leader from Centre is likely to observe state meeting. Jagadish Shettar, BJP arrives at the residence of BJP State President, BS Yeddyurappa. BJP's central observers will visit Karnataka on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the state. The BJP Legislative Party will also meet later in the day to choose their leader. The BJP state chief, who had served as the chief minister of the State thrice, said his focus will be farmers hard hit by drought and other problems. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati expelled lone party MLA N Mahesh in Karnataka for "violating" the party's decision to vote in favour of the HD Kumaraswamy government that lost the trust vote in the assembly. In 2018, Yeddyurappa again managed to get the top post but could not hold it for more than three days as the BJP failed to prove majority. Yeddyurappa, 76, first became the Karnataka CM in 2007; however, he held the post just for seven days. The BJP veteran was again appointed as the Karanataka CM in 2008 but could not complete his term because of corruption charges. He resigned in 2011. Bengaluru: BJP workers distribute sweets outside the residence of BJP Karnataka President, BS Yeddyurappa. HD Kumaraswamy led Congress-JD(S) government lost trust vote in the assembly, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EEAeNoF7d7 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019 BJP workers distribute sweets outside the residence of BJP Karnataka President, BS Yeddyurappa. HD Kumaraswamy will remain the caretaker CM until the new government is formed. Rebel MLAs set to return to Bengaluru today. Will they appear before the Speaker? The Karnataka coalition lost the trust vote 99-105. Kumaraswamy tendered his resignation to the Governor. B S Yeddyurappa is likely to meet Governor Vajubhai Vala and stake a claim to form the government. The BJP would hold a meeting of its legislators later today. There is a likelihood that Yeddyurappa may take oath as the Chief Minister on Thursday. Kumaraswamy will be the caretaker CM until then. A meeting of the JD(S) will take place today. The MLAs have been summoned by H D Deve Gowda for a meeting at 10.30 am today. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the BJP is acting against the interest of democracy and one day the party will face a revolt. "Entire country watched what happened in Karnataka. They (BJP) are involved in destabilising governments and doing horse trading. The public is watching them and in the time to come, this will cost them dearly and a revolt will happen in their own party," Gehlot said. The Congress-JDS government in Karnataka collapsed on Tuesday after the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was defeated in the assembly, ending his 14-month-long turbulent tenure. Reacting to the developments, Gehlot told reporters here, "Wait for the time, truth prevails in the end. These people are playing the game of finishing democracy." Karnataka:BJP's BS Yeddyurappa has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah after Congress-JD(S) govt lost trust vote in assembly.Letter reads,"I extend my heartfelt congratulations&best wishes for support extended by your good self,other leaders of the party&party in general" pic.twitter.com/SIjx8y72EH — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2019 BSY writes to Amit Shah: BJP president Amit Shah held consultation with party leaders amid indications that B S Yedyurappa may be its chief ministerial choice in Karnataka after the H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government fell on Tuesday. Asked about its choice for the top post in the state, a party leader said Yeddyurappa, who is seen as the spearhead behind the drive to topple the Congress-JD(S) government, is an "obvious" contender but added that the top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah, will take a call on the matter. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who is from Karnataka, said Yeddyurappa is the BJP's natural choice for the job but the national leadership will take the final call. The party will stake claim to form the next government, he added. Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party meeting concludes. Another meeting scheduled to be held tomorrow at party office in Bengaluru at 11 am.