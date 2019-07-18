Karnataka updates: ‘Will decide on other rebel MLAs’ resignations in couple of days’ says Speaker

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 26: Three days after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote and the JDS-Congress government fell, BJP led by BS Yeddyurappa is yet to stake claim for the government and is waiting for a green signal from the central leadership.

Meanwhile, three rebel MLAs have been disqualified by Karnataka Speaker on Thursday, banning them from the Lower House till the end of the assembly's term in 2023. Ramesh L. Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R. Shankar were disqualified under anti-defection laws.

Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, who disqualified three of the 15 lawmakers whose resignations crashed the Karnataka government, said he would decide on the rest of the cases on an individual basis "in a couple of days". The H D Kumaraswamy government in the state fell on Tuesday after it lost the confidence vote, garnering 99 votes against the 105 by the BJP in the assembly, ending the nearly three-week-long high political drama. On Thursday, Karnataka BJP leaders met BJP party chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with working president JP Nadda to seek guidance and discuss stakes of their next step in the southern state.