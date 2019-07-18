For Quick Alerts
Karnataka updates: ‘Will decide on other rebel MLAs’ resignations in couple of days’ says Speaker
India
Bengaluru, July 26: Three days after Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy lost the trust vote and the JDS-Congress government fell, BJP led by BS Yeddyurappa is yet to stake claim for the government and is waiting for a green signal from the central leadership.
Meanwhile, three rebel MLAs have been disqualified by Karnataka Speaker on Thursday, banning them from the Lower House till the end of the assembly's term in 2023. Ramesh L. Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli and R. Shankar were disqualified under anti-defection laws.
