Karnataka: List of BJP candidate for 21 Lok Sabha seats
New Delhi, Mar 21: Union Minister and BJP leader JP Nadda on Thursday announced the first list of 182 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Narendra Modi to contest from Varanasi, BJP Chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur.
The first list has been finalised after a series of meetings of the BJP's central election committee in which intense deliberations were held on which candidates to field from which constituency for the April-May Lok Sabha elections.
Upcoming Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 11 and end on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Here is the list of BJP candidates for 21 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka. Candidates for remaining 10 seats yet to be announced.
Bidar - Bhagavant Khuba
Gulbarga (SC)- Dr. Umesh Jadhav
Hassan- A Mnaju
Dakshina Kannada - Nalin Kumar Kateel
Uttar Kannada- Ananth Kumar Hegde
B'lore North - Sadanand Gowda
B'lore Central - PC Mohan
Dharwad- Pralhad Joshi
Haveri-Shivakumar Udasi
Udupi and Chikkamagaluru- Shobha Karndlaje
Mysore and Kodagu - Pratap Simha
Bellary - Devendrappa
Belagaum - Suresh Angadi
Shimoga- BY Raghavendra
Chitradurga (SC) - A Narayanaswamy
Tumkuru- GS Basavaraj
Bagalkote PC Gaddigoudar
Bijapur (SC)- Ramesh Jigajinagi
Davangere - GM Siddeshwara
Chikkaballapur- BN Bachchegowda
Chamarajnagar- V Srinivas Prasad