  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: List of BJP candidate for 21 Lok Sabha seats

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 21: Union Minister and BJP leader JP Nadda on Thursday announced the first list of 182 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Narendra Modi to contest from Varanasi, BJP Chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur.

    Karnataka: List of BJP candidate for 21 Lok Sabha seats
    Karnataka: List of BJP candidate for 21 Lok Sabha seats

    The first list has been finalised after a series of meetings of the BJP's central election committee in which intense deliberations were held on which candidates to field from which constituency for the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

    Lok Sabha Election: Amit Shah to contest from LK Advani's Gandhinagar

    Upcoming Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 11 and end on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

    Here is the list of BJP candidates for 21 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka. Candidates for remaining 10 seats yet to be announced.

    Bidar - Bhagavant Khuba
    Gulbarga (SC)- Dr. Umesh Jadhav
    Hassan- A Mnaju
    Dakshina Kannada - Nalin Kumar Kateel
    Uttar Kannada- Ananth Kumar Hegde
    B'lore North - Sadanand Gowda
    B'lore Central - PC Mohan
    Dharwad- Pralhad Joshi
    Haveri-Shivakumar Udasi
    Udupi and Chikkamagaluru- Shobha Karndlaje
    Mysore and Kodagu - Pratap Simha
    Bellary - Devendrappa
    Belagaum - Suresh Angadi
    Shimoga- BY Raghavendra
    Chitradurga (SC) - A Narayanaswamy
    Tumkuru- GS Basavaraj
    Bagalkote PC Gaddigoudar
    Bijapur (SC)- Ramesh Jigajinagi
    Davangere - GM Siddeshwara
    Chikkaballapur- BN Bachchegowda
    Chamarajnagar- V Srinivas Prasad

    More LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    lok sabha elections 2019 bjp karnataka

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue