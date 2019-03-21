Karnataka: List of BJP candidate for 21 Lok Sabha seats

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Mar 21: Union Minister and BJP leader JP Nadda on Thursday announced the first list of 182 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Narendra Modi to contest from Varanasi, BJP Chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and Nitin Gadkari from Nagpur.

The first list has been finalised after a series of meetings of the BJP's central election committee in which intense deliberations were held on which candidates to field from which constituency for the April-May Lok Sabha elections.

Upcoming Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 11 and end on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is the list of BJP candidates for 21 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka. Candidates for remaining 10 seats yet to be announced.

Bidar - Bhagavant Khuba

Gulbarga (SC)- Dr. Umesh Jadhav

Hassan- A Mnaju

Dakshnia Kannada - Nalin Kumar Katil

Uttar Kannada- Ananth Kumar Hegde

B'lore North - Sadanand Gowda

B'lore Central - PC Mohan

Dharwad- Pralhad Joshi

Haveri-Shivakumar Udasi

Udupi and Chikkamagaluru- Shobha Karndlaje

Mysore and Kodagu - Pratap Simha

Bellary - Devendrappa

Belagaum - Suresh Angadi

Shimogga- BY Raghavendra

Chitradurga (SC) - A Narayanaswamy

Tumkuru- GS Basavaraj

Bagakote PC Gaddigoudar

Bijapur (SC)- Ramesh Jigajinagi

Davane - GM Siddeshwara

Chikkaballapur- BN Bachchegowda

Chamarajnagar- V Srinivas Prasad