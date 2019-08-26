Karnataka likely to get 3 deputy chief ministers today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Aug 26: Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa is likely to allocate portfolios to the newly sworn in ministers.

There is speculation that Karnataka may get three deputy chief ministers. The three deputies are likely to be Govind Karajol, Ashwath Narayan and Laxman Savadi. In addition to this the trio are likely to get portfolios such as Irrigation, Transport and PWD.

Karajol, it may be recalled was the first to take oath, when Yediyurappa inducted the ministers on August 20. They were followed by Ashwath Narayan and Savadi.

While Yediyurappa was not in favour of having deputy chief ministers, seniors within the party were insistent. The top leadership is keen on building a second rung of leaders in Karnataka.

Settle portfolio or face elections: Message to Yediyurappa from BJP top brass

On August 20, 17 MLAs were sworn in as ministers into the Yediyurappa cabinet. Former chief minister, Jagadish Shettar and former deputy chief minister, R Ashoka were part of the list.

The others who part of the list are Govind Karjol, Dr. Ashwath Narayan, K S Eswharappa, B Sreeramulu, Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, K Shrinivas Poojari, J C Madhu Swamy, C C Patil, H Nagesh, Prabhu Chuhan and J Shashikala Annasaheb.