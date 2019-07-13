Karnataka: Kumaraswamy likely to take floor test on Wednesday

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 13: Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy is likely to take the floor test on July 17. This would be a day after the hearing in the Supreme Court, which is deciding on a plea filed by the rebel MLAs.

On Friday, Kumaraswamy had said that he was ready to take a trust vote on the floor of legislative assembly.

I have decide to take a trust vote, please fix a time for it, he urged the Speaker of the House, Ramesh Kumar. I am ready for anything, I am not here to stick on to power, Kumaraswamy also added.

Karnataka Crisis: MLAs to spend weekend in resorts as Kumaraswamy seeks trust vote

Responding to the CM, the Speaker Ramesh Kumar said that he would allot a slot for a trust vote whenever Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy wants it.

The Chief Minister has spoken his mind and would not cling to power amid the confusion. He has said that he would seek the trust of the House, Kumar also told reporters.

Whenever, he tells me that he wants to move a trust motion, the very next day, I will put it in the business of the day, he also said.

On Friday, the Supreme Court ordered maintaining of status quo on both issues relating to resignations and disqualification of the MLAs until Tuesday, when it hears the matter next.

Accept resignations of MLAs at once: Bihar Speaker urges K'taka counterpart

While adjourning hearing on the matter, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi said that various issues of interpretation of the Constitutional provisions arise in this case. The questions of judicial interference also arise and it needs to be examined if the Speaker needs to decide on the disqualification of the MLAs first.

Earlier, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi arguing for the rebel MLAs urged the court to issue a contempt notice against the Speaker. The Speaker cannot challenge the authority of the Supreme Court, he said.