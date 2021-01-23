YouTube
    Karnataka: KPSC FDA Exam postponed after question paper leak

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 23: The Karnataka Public Service Commission on Saturday postponed First Division Assistant (FDA) examination that was scheduled to be held on January 24 due to unavoidable reasons. Reportedly, the question paper has reached to some miscreants.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Acting on a tip off, a special team raided a place in Ullal in Jnanabharati police station limits and arrested two people red handed and recovered question papers, cash Rs 24 lakh and three vehicles from them.

    The miscreants were using the stolen vehicles to circulate the question papers to job aspirants who have approached them and paid some money as advance. They have been taken into custody for questioning.

    "Six accused with the KPSC paper leak scam are under arrest, Rs. 24 lakh cash, three vehicles along with the FDA question papers are seized from them. The matter is being investigated," tweeted Joint Commission of Police, Sandip Patil.

    However, the commission did not indicate any tentative dates. The dates for the test would be rescheduled and announced in due course, Meanwhile, the candidates can visit the official website for further updates.

