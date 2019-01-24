Karnataka: JDS minister's 'Bloody Lady' remark stirs row

  • search
    Bengaluru, Jan 24: Karnataka Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh waded into a major controversy after he allegedly verbally abused a woman IPS officer during the funeral of Siddaganga mutt seer Shivakumara Swami.

    Sa Ra Mahesh
    Sa Ra Mahesh

    Video footage aired by TV channels showed Gopinath preventing the minister from entering the mutt, where the 111-year-old seer was interred in Tumakuru on Tuesday, as there was restriction on the number of people allowed inside.

    When Mahesh insisted to go inside the mutt, the police official told him that the building could not accommodate more people.

    The minister, however, refuted the allegations and said he never uttered any foul word.

    "I only said do not create any nuisance there. I did not abuse anybody. My only objection was that how could a minister be denied entry into the hall when all the other MLAs and ministers were allowed," Mahesh said.

    However, the police officer has stated that it was a cooked-up story and nothing much had happened.

    The opposition BJP, however, took to social media demanding Mahesh's resignation for insulting the modesty of a woman officer.

    The party's Twitter handle wrote, "JDS MLA and Minister Sa. Ra. Mahesh abuses Tumakuru SP Divya. Calls the women police officer "Bloody Rascal". Women officer was spotted crying. Officer had left her unwell kid and reported to work. This is what happens when a party of 38 MLA runs the state".

    Dr Divya, who was previously the superintendent of police, Tumakuru, was transferred only a few days ago and she had gone on leave.

    Following the request by the department, Divya returned from the leave to assist the local administration with security arrangements.

    Chief minister H D Kumaraswamy was apprised of the incident and he reportedly told Sa Ra Mahesh to apologise to the officer and advised him not to conduct himself like that.

    Shivakumara Swami, known for his contributions in the field of education and philanthropy, passed away on Monday.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
