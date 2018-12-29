Karnataka-cadre IPS officer Madhukar Shetty passes away in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 28: Karnataka cadre IPS officer Madhukar Shetty, who was admitted at a private hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with swine flu, passed away on Friday.

He was undergoing treatment at Continental Hospitals for over a week, Shetty breathed his last at around 8.15pm. Son of prominent journalist Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty, Madhukar Shetty, a 1999-batch IPS officer of Karnataka-cadre, was from Udupi district.

Deeply saddened to hear abt the untimely demise of sri Madhukar Shetty IPS who is from Udupi district worked in Chickmagalur & Lokayukta as a disciplined & non corrupt officer who was respected by all for being prompt in his duty.

A great loss to karnataka especially police Dept pic.twitter.com/CAcwRmtLIt — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) December 28, 2018

According to Deccan Herald, his mortal remains will be kept at Yelahanka Armed Police Training School from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday to allow officers of Karnataka police to pay last respects. It will then be taken to his hometown by around 5 pm.

Shetty did his MA in Sociology from JNU, New Delhi, and Ph.D in Public Administration from Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, University of Albany, New York.

Deeply pained to hear about the loss of an extremely sincere police officer Karnataka was proud to have amongst its ranks. Madhukar Shetty fought till the end like he did all his life. We have lost a hero today. I pray to God to give his family strength to bear this loss! — Dr. G Parameshwara (@DrParameshwara) December 28, 2018

The officer served as ASP in Bangalore Rural District, SP in Chamarajanagar and Chikmagalur Districts, SP-Special Task Force during the last phase of the anti-Veerappan operations, SP- Anti-Naxal Force, SP-Karnataka Lokayukta, Aide de Camp to the Governor of Karnataka, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bangalore.