    Karnataka-cadre IPS officer Madhukar Shetty passes away in Hyderabad

    Hyderabad, Dec 28: Karnataka cadre IPS officer Madhukar Shetty, who was admitted at a private hospital in Hyderabad after being diagnosed with swine flu, passed away on Friday.

    K Madhukar Shetty, IPS

    He was undergoing treatment at Continental Hospitals for over a week, Shetty breathed his last at around 8.15pm. Son of prominent journalist Vaddarse Raghuram Shetty, Madhukar Shetty, a 1999-batch IPS officer of Karnataka-cadre, was from Udupi district.

    According to Deccan Herald, his mortal remains will be kept at Yelahanka Armed Police Training School from 11 am to 2 pm on Saturday to allow officers of Karnataka police to pay last respects. It will then be taken to his hometown by around 5 pm.

    Shetty did his MA in Sociology from JNU, New Delhi, and Ph.D in Public Administration from Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, University of Albany, New York.

    The officer served as ASP in Bangalore Rural District, SP in Chamarajanagar and Chikmagalur Districts, SP-Special Task Force during the last phase of the anti-Veerappan operations, SP- Anti-Naxal Force, SP-Karnataka Lokayukta, Aide de Camp to the Governor of Karnataka, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bangalore.

    karnataka hyderabad

