Karnataka: Incessant rains affect traffic in Charmudi ghat

    Traffic movement has been affected on Bangalore-Mangalore highway after a landslide in Charmudi ghat on Tuesday. Portion of the mountain has collapsed in nine places in the Charmudi that due to incessant rains.

    People travelling from Bangalore to Dharmasthala, Mangalore and Udupi Hassan, Chikmagalur and are stranded on the national highway. Also, efforts to clear the road has been hampered as two JCB's could not reach the spot. Local people have joined hands with police to carry out rescue operations. 

    According to reports, some travellers with health issue are the worst hit. Local people have hospitalized some of them. Also, they gave provided medicines to those suffering from illness. Elderly people and children have spent the night without water and food on the highway.

    Hemavathi river is overflowing due to heavy rainfall in Chikmagalur district. Kalhathagiri, Sirimane, and Hebbe waterfalls have come alive.

