Karnataka: In numbers, before and after resignations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 19: Proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly have been marred by chaos, with the ruling coalition and the opposition arguing over the trust vote.

Nearly 20 MLAs were absent on Thursday as a result of which the House strength was brought down drastically and the JD(S)-Congress government reduced to a minority.

Let us take a look at the numbers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly before and after the resignations of the MLAs.

Is Governor within his rights to direct Karnataka Speaker, CM to hold floor test

MLAs absent on Wednesday:

S T Somashekar

Byrathi Basavaraj

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Munirathna

Roshan Baig

H Vishwanath

Mahesh Kumathalli

Pratapgouda Patil

Sudhakar

Shivaram Hebbar

Srimanth Patil

MTB Nagaraj

Narayana Gowda

Gopalaiah

BC Patil

Anand Singh

B Nagendra

R Shankar

N Mahesh

Nagesh