For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Karnataka: In numbers, before and after resignations
India
Bengaluru, July 19: Proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly have been marred by chaos, with the ruling coalition and the opposition arguing over the trust vote.
Nearly 20 MLAs were absent on Thursday as a result of which the House strength was brought down drastically and the JD(S)-Congress government reduced to a minority.
Let us take a look at the numbers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly before and after the resignations of the MLAs.
Is Governor within his rights to direct Karnataka Speaker, CM to hold floor test
MLAs absent on Wednesday:
- Sudhakar
- Shivaram Hebbar
- Srimanth Patil
- MTB Nagaraj
- Narayana Gowda
- Gopalaiah
- BC Patil
- Anand Singh
- B Nagendra
- R Shankar
- N Mahesh
- Nagesh