    Karnataka: In numbers, before and after resignations

    Bengaluru, July 19: Proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly have been marred by chaos, with the ruling coalition and the opposition arguing over the trust vote.

    Nearly 20 MLAs were absent on Thursday as a result of which the House strength was brought down drastically and the JD(S)-Congress government reduced to a minority.

    Let us take a look at the numbers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly before and after the resignations of the MLAs.

    Karnataka: In numbers, before and after resignations

    MLAs absent on Wednesday:

  • S T Somashekar
  • Byrathi Basavaraj
  • Ramesh Jarkiholi
  • Munirathna
  • Roshan Baig
  • H Vishwanath
  • Mahesh Kumathalli
  • Pratapgouda Patil
    • Sudhakar
    • Shivaram Hebbar
    • Srimanth Patil
    • MTB Nagaraj
    • Narayana Gowda
    • Gopalaiah
    • BC Patil
    • Anand Singh
    • B Nagendra
    • R Shankar
    • N Mahesh
    • Nagesh

