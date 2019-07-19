Karnataka: In numbers, before and after resignations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 19: Proceedings in the Karnataka Assembly have been marred by chaos, with the ruling coalition and the opposition arguing over the trust vote.

Nearly 20 MLAs were absent on Thursday as a result of which the House strength was brought down drastically and the JD(S)-Congress government reduced to a minority.

Let us take a look at the numbers in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly before and after the resignations of the MLAs.

Before resignations:

BJP: 105

Congress: 79, including nominated member

JD(S) 37

Independents: 2

BSP: 1

Total: 224

Magic number: 112

After resignations:

BJP: 105

Congress: 67

JD(S): 34

Independents: 2

BSP: 1

Total: 208

Magic number: 105

MLAs absent on Wednesday:

S T Somashekar

Byrathi Basavaraj

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Munirathna

Roshan Baig

H Vishwanath

Mahesh Kumathalli

Pratapgouda Patil

Sudhakar

Shivaram Hebbar

Srimanth Patil

MTB Nagaraj

Narayana Gowda

Gopalaiah

BC Patil

Anand Singh

B Nagendra

R Shankar

N Mahesh

Nagesh