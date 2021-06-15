Karnataka imposes restrictions under Sec 144 in Bengaluru city limits till June 21

Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, June 15: Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered that restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC will be implemented in the city limits to contain the gathering of crowds.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner & Additional Dist Magistrate issued order - Sec 144 CrPC (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in public places, except for purposes which are exempted) to remain in effect till 21st June midnight.

However, Bus stands, railways station & airports exempted.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, with 1,348 new cases Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, taking its Covid tally to 11,96,688, including 85,995 active cases, while recoveries increased to 10,95,385, with 4,125 patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

The virus claimed 125 lives, including 23 in Bengaluru, taking the state's death toll to 32,913 and the city's toll to 15,307 since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.