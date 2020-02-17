  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Hubli residents thrash Kashmiri students for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 17: Three students from Kashmir who were studying in Karnataka's Hubli were arrested on Sunday on charges of sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans. On Monday, as they were brought to the Judicial Magistrate First Class court premises, the trio were attacked by the residents.

    As the tempers were raised, the residents threw shoes and slippers at them while several right wing organisations staged a protest and raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" at the court.

    Karnataka: Hubli residents thrash Kashmiri students for raising pro-Pakistan slogans
    Image Courtesy: @iyersaishwarya

    Talib Majeed, Basit Asif Sofi and Aamir Mohiuddin Wahi, the three civil engineering students at the KLE Institute of Technology are said to be from Shopian in Kashmir. It is reportedly said that the trio were accused of celebrating Pulwama terror attack with slogans of Azadi.

    Omar's PSA dossier cites his remarks at internal party meet, Mehbooba's pro-separatist stand

    A video of them celebrating the Pulwama attack was viral on social media which prompted college principal Basvaraj Anami to suspend them from the college.

    Meanwhile, the district lawyers' association in Hubli reportedly said that none of its members would represent the trio in the case.

    As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives on February 14, 2019, after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle with explosives into the convoy.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka slogans pakistan

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 15:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X