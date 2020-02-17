Karnataka: Hubli residents thrash Kashmiri students for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Feb 17: Three students from Kashmir who were studying in Karnataka's Hubli were arrested on Sunday on charges of sedition for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans. On Monday, as they were brought to the Judicial Magistrate First Class court premises, the trio were attacked by the residents.

As the tempers were raised, the residents threw shoes and slippers at them while several right wing organisations staged a protest and raised slogans of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" at the court.

Talib Majeed, Basit Asif Sofi and Aamir Mohiuddin Wahi, the three civil engineering students at the KLE Institute of Technology are said to be from Shopian in Kashmir. It is reportedly said that the trio were accused of celebrating Pulwama terror attack with slogans of Azadi.

Omar's PSA dossier cites his remarks at internal party meet, Mehbooba's pro-separatist stand

A video of them celebrating the Pulwama attack was viral on social media which prompted college principal Basvaraj Anami to suspend them from the college.

Meanwhile, the district lawyers' association in Hubli reportedly said that none of its members would represent the trio in the case.

As many as 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives on February 14, 2019, after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle with explosives into the convoy.