  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka House strength: Can B S Yeddyurappa tide over in the assembly?

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yeddyurappa will take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka later today. While the Cabinet expansion would be one part of the headache, he will also face the assembly to take the trust vote.

    Karnataka House strength: Can B S Yeddyurappa tide over in the assembly?
    B S Yeddyurappa

    The house strength has reduced in the wake of the resignations by the rebel MLAs. In another development, the Speaker disqualified 3 MLAs last night. In this context how do the numbers in the house look as of now.

    Karnataka: B S Yeddyurappa to take oath as Chief Minister for 4th time today

    With the disqualifications, the strength of the House now stands at 222. The magic number is 112 and the BJP has 105. With the support of one independent now, since the other one is disqualified the strength of the BJP in the house is 106 and that makes it 6 short of the majority mark.

    The BJP would look to take the trust vote in the house which would have a reduced strength. After the resignations of the MLAs, the House strength had come down to 208. With the disqualifications and if the rebels remain absent in the House, the strength would be 205. This means that the magic number is 103 and the BJP has 105 on its own and the support of one independent MLA.

    More B S YEDDYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    b s yeddyurappa karnataka politics karnataka government

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue