Karnataka House strength: Can B S Yeddyurappa tide over in the assembly?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yeddyurappa will take oath as the chief minister of Karnataka later today. While the Cabinet expansion would be one part of the headache, he will also face the assembly to take the trust vote.

The house strength has reduced in the wake of the resignations by the rebel MLAs. In another development, the Speaker disqualified 3 MLAs last night. In this context how do the numbers in the house look as of now.

With the disqualifications, the strength of the House now stands at 222. The magic number is 112 and the BJP has 105. With the support of one independent now, since the other one is disqualified the strength of the BJP in the house is 106 and that makes it 6 short of the majority mark.

The BJP would look to take the trust vote in the house which would have a reduced strength. After the resignations of the MLAs, the House strength had come down to 208. With the disqualifications and if the rebels remain absent in the House, the strength would be 205. This means that the magic number is 103 and the BJP has 105 on its own and the support of one independent MLA.