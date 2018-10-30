Karnataka holiday list 2019

For Quick Alerts
Karnataka was originally known as the state of Mysore, but, underwent a change in its name in 1973. The capital of the state is Bengaluru, which is today the IT hub of the country. Kannada is the popular local language that is spoken in the state. Bangalore, Mysore, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Belgaum are major cities of Karnataka.
The state attracts people across the country powered by the best weather conditions and employment opportunities. People can enjoy their leisure time during holidays. The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Karnataka in 2019:
|Holiday
|Day
|Date
|Sankranti
|Monday
|January 14
|Republic Day
|Saturday
|January 26
|Maha Shivratri
|Monday
|March 04
|Bank Holiday
|Monday
|April 01
|Ugadi
|Saturday
|April 06
|Dr Ambedkar Jayanti
|Sunday
|April 14
|Basava Jayanthi
|Tuesday
|April 16
|Mahaveer Jayanthi
|Wednesday
|April-17
|Good Friday
|Friday
|April-19
|May Day
|Wednesday
|May-01
|Idul Fitr
|Wednesday
|June-05
|Idul Juha
|Monday
|August-12
|Independence Day
|Thursday
|August-15
|Ganesh Chaturthi
|Monday
|September 02
|Muharram (10th Day)
|Tuesday
|September 10
|Mahalaya
|Sunday
|September 29
|Mahatma Gandhi Birthday
|Wednesday
|October-02
|Ayudha Pooja
|Monday
|October-07
|Dasara
|Tuesday
|October-08
|Maharishi Valmiki Birthday
|Sunday
|October 13
|Deepavali
|Sunday
|October 27
|Kannada Rajyothsava
|Friday
|November 01
|Id-e-Milad
|Sunday
|November 10
|Naraka Chaturdashi
|Tuesday
|November 26
|Christmas Day
|Wednesday
|December 25