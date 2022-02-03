YouTube
    Karnataka hijab row: Students denied entry into campus at Bhandarkars' College Kundapura

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Udupi, Feb 03: The hijab controversy in Kundapur Pre-University College of Karnataka continued on Thursday after principal denied entry to the students wearing Hijab (Islamic headscarf) near the college gates.

    Karnataka hijab row: Students denied entry into campus at Bhandarkars College

    The students demanded to know why wearing a hijab is being banned all of a sudden as there were no such rules earlier.

    The principal asked the concerned students not to attend classes with Hijab. He asked the students to remove the Hijab and attend classes.

    An argument ensued between the principal and the Muslim girl students near the gate of the college.

    Principal said that the circular issued by the government applies throughout the state.

    Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, also chairman of the college development committee, had on Wednesday said the education department had ordered a status quo on the dress code in class rooms.

    A high-level committee has been constituted by the department to study the dress code in colleges in other states. If they are persisting with their demand, they can choose online classes, he had said.

    Read more about:

    karnataka hijab muslims

    Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 15:40 [IST]
    X