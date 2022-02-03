Karnataka hijab row: Students denied entry into campus at Bhandarkars' College Kundapura

Hoysala Temples in Karnataka are India's nomination for World Heritage List for 2022-2023

Udupi, Feb 03: The hijab controversy in Kundapur Pre-University College of Karnataka continued on Thursday after principal denied entry to the students wearing Hijab (Islamic headscarf) near the college gates.

The students demanded to know why wearing a hijab is being banned all of a sudden as there were no such rules earlier.

#WATCH | Udupi Hijab row, Karnataka: Students wearing hijab being denied entry at Bhandarkars' College Kundapura pic.twitter.com/JNOqk3LeIx — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

The principal asked the concerned students not to attend classes with Hijab. He asked the students to remove the Hijab and attend classes.

An argument ensued between the principal and the Muslim girl students near the gate of the college.

Principal said that the circular issued by the government applies throughout the state.

Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, also chairman of the college development committee, had on Wednesday said the education department had ordered a status quo on the dress code in class rooms.

A high-level committee has been constituted by the department to study the dress code in colleges in other states. If they are persisting with their demand, they can choose online classes, he had said.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 15:40 [IST]