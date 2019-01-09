Karnataka High Court stays 'Steel Flyover project'

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Jan 9: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed Steel Flyover project and adjourned the matter to June 2019.

The Court inquired about the status of the project. Udaya Holla, AG, said the government hasn't applied for environmental clearance for the project. The Court noted that BDA will not go ahead with the project without receiving the environmental clearance.

Also read: Relook into Steel Bridge project shows 'arrogance' and 'insensitivity' of ruling class: Activist

Mr. Vijay Shankar, Senior Advocate, appeared on behalf of Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF), explained to the Court the background of the dispute. He took the Court through the NGT Order wherein the NGT has clearly indicated that BDA cannot go ahead with the project without seeking environmental clearance from SEIAA, Karnataka.

Suresh NR, Director Namma Bengaluru Foundation, said, "The BDA is yet to approach SEIAA-K for the environmental clearance and as per NGT order, Government of Karnataka can't proceed with the project without the clearance. Despite this Bengaluru, Minister had announced the revisiting of the project. We don't understand the reason and motive."

In 2018, Siddaramaiah Government had dropped the project due to a massive protest by Citizens of Bengaluru and because the High court had stayed the project claiming there is no environmental clearance.