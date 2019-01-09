  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Karnataka High Court stays 'Steel Flyover project'

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 9:  The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed Steel Flyover project and adjourned the matter to June 2019.

    Karnataka High Court stays Steel Flyover project
    Karnataka High Court stays 'Steel Flyover project'

    The Court inquired about the status of the project. Udaya Holla, AG, said the government hasn't applied for environmental clearance for the project. The Court noted that BDA will not go ahead with the project without receiving the environmental clearance.

    Also read: Relook into Steel Bridge project shows 'arrogance' and 'insensitivity' of ruling class: Activist

    Mr. Vijay Shankar, Senior Advocate, appeared on behalf of Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF), explained to the Court the background of the dispute. He took the Court through the NGT Order wherein the NGT has clearly indicated that BDA cannot go ahead with the project without seeking environmental clearance from SEIAA, Karnataka.

    Suresh NR, Director Namma Bengaluru Foundation, said, "The BDA is yet to approach SEIAA-K for the environmental clearance and as per NGT order, Government of Karnataka can't proceed with the project without the clearance. Despite this Bengaluru, Minister had announced the revisiting of the project. We don't understand the reason and motive."

    In 2018, Siddaramaiah Government had dropped the project due to a massive protest by Citizens of Bengaluru and because the High court had stayed the project claiming there is no environmental clearance.

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    karnataka bengaluru national green tribunal

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 16:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue