    Karnataka: Helmet mandatory for children above 4 years

    New Delhi, Oct 20: In a significant move, helmet has been made mandatory for children above four years while travelling on a motorcycle in Karnataka.

    The state government has imposed a 3-month suspension of driving license along with a penalty in case of violation.

    Representational Image

    In recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, the central government had made it mandatory for children above 4 years to wear helmets while travelling on two-wheelers while exempting Sikhs wearing turbans from this rule.

    X