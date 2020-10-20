YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka: Helmet mandatory for children above 4 years

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 20: In a significant move, helmet has been made mandatory for children above four years while travelling on a motorcycle in Karnataka.

    The state government has imposed a 3-month suspension of driving license along with a penalty in case of violation.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act, the central government had made it mandatory for children above 4 years to wear helmets while travelling on two-wheelers while exempting Sikhs wearing turbans from this rule.

    The state transport department has also issued a directive to strictly enforce the old rules for the safety of the riders.

    As per the rule, Under the Central Motor Vehicle Act, motorcycle riders must wear a helmet. As per the Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rule, all bikers in the state wearing helmets are mandatory.

    This new order comes after the Supreme Court's direction to the state's Road Safety Committee to strictly enforce the mandatory helmet-wearing rule for all persons traveling on two-wheelers in the state.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X