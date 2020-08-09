YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 09: Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has tested positive for COVID-19.

    B Sriramulu
    B Sriramulu

    "From the time of Corona's appearance, I have had the opportunity to visit the 30 districts and work in harmony with the government's desire to treat people well. It is in this backdrop that I am going to be hospitalised and treated," he tweeted in Kannada

    "All those who have been in contact with me recently have been requested to take precautionary measures," he further said.

    Sriramulu, who heads the state's Covid-19 task force, recently responding to criticism about the state's handling of the pandemic, had said stopping the spread was "not in anybody's hands".

    In a recent time, Karnataka has reported the third-highest spike. The state will soon touch the 2 lakh mark anytime soon the coming week. As of now the total positive cases stand at 1,72,102. Of the total tally, 79,765 are in the active status.

    More KARNATAKA News

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue