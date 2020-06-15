Karnataka Health Minister again flouts rules: This time seen without mask at wedding

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, June 15: It seems the Health Minister of Karnataka does not at all care for his health and put others' lives at risk too.

The time minister B Sriramulu was caught on camera without using face mask.

The minister was at the wedding ceremony of former minister Parameshwar Naik's son at Hagaribommanahalli in Davanagere on Sunday.

Karnataka travel rules: Travellers from Chennai, Delhi to undergo 3-day institutional quarantine

Missing Indian High Commission staff in Pakistan: Efforts on to trace the two | Oneindia News

Along with Sriramulu, several others were also seen without wearing the face mask, even the bride and groom were photographed without the face covering.

While the lockdown rules specifically prescribe that not more than 50 people shall be permitted at weddings, hundreds of people were present on this occasion.

Senior Congress leaders such as former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and ex-Deputy CM G Parameshwara attended the wedding without following social distancing norms.

This is not the first time that Sriramulu was himself found flouting the Union Health Ministry's guideline to prevent coronavirus spread.

Earlier on this month Sriramulu was seen taking part in a procession in Chitradurga, flouting social distancing norms at the event amid COVID19 pandemic.

Also, on April 29, the minister was seen meeting and greeting public in the same place when he was conducting a ration supply drive where many people gathered.

As the minister distributed ration supply kits, people stood in close quarters even without using masks.

Meanwhile, there are 7,000 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka out of which 3,955 patients have been discharged while 86 casualties have been reported.